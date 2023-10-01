Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday, at 3:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The total is 11 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those games).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 59, or 41%, of the 144 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 11-24 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 75 of its 159 chances.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 12-10-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-47 36-44 33-33 37-57 47-59 23-31

