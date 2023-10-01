When the Atlanta Braves (104-57) match up with the Washington Nationals (70-91) at Truist Park on Sunday, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET, Austin Riley will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 11 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 11 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 96 out of the 146 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 35-15 (winning 70% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 59, or 41%, of the 144 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 11-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 4th

