Ugo Humbert 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters Odds
The field is dwindling at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, with Ugo Humbert getting ready for a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev. Humbert has +900 odds to win this tournament at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.
Humbert at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 2-15
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Humbert's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 (at 10:00 PM ET), Humbert will meet Rublev, after beating Jeffrey John Wolf 6-1, 6-2 in the previous round.
Humbert Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Humbert defeated No. 51-ranked Wolf, 6-1, 6-2.
- In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Humbert is 23-23 and has not won a title.
- In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Humbert is 17-14 in matches.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Humbert has played 46 matches and 24.8 games per match.
- In his 31 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Humbert has averaged 24.2 games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Humbert has won 78.0% of his games on serve, and 23.0% on return.
- On hard courts over the past year, Humbert has been victorious in 24.2% of his return games and 78.8% of his service games.
