Right now the Washington Commanders are 23rd in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Watch the Commanders this season on Fubo!

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Commanders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Commanders are 23rd in the NFL. They are far higher than that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Commanders were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the 10th-biggest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Commanders have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Commanders' four games have gone over the point total.

The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Washington has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Commanders are totaling 307.8 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 21st defensively with 352.5 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders have the 17th-ranked scoring offense this season (22.3 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 30 points allowed per game.

Commanders Impact Players

On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has three TDs and has gained 261 yards (65.3 per game).

Robinson also has five receptions for 55 yards and one TD.

In four games, Sam Howell has passed for 961 yards (240.3 per game), with four touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 67.1%.

On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and accumulated 82 yards.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, catching 21 balls for 212 yards (53.0 per game).

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel has scored zero times, hauling in 17 balls for 178 yards (44.5 per game).

In four games for the Commanders, Kamren Curl has amassed 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Bet on Commanders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +75000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +700 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +700 5 October 5 Bears - +50000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +10000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +20000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +12500 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +20000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +900 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +500 18 January 7 Cowboys - +900

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.