Phillies vs. Marlins NL Wild Card Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 4
The Philadelphia Phillies are at home for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Miami Marlins, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead as they try to advance to the NLDS.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (12-9) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (9-7) will get the nod for the Marlins.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Phillies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 8:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (9-7, 3.66 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Nola (12-9) for his 33rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.46 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .242 in 32 games this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Nola has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.
Aaron Nola vs. Marlins
- The Marlins are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .405 (19th in the league) with 166 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 24-for-72 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBI in 16 innings this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- Garrett (9-7) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 159 2/3 innings pitched, with 156 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
- Garrett has collected 10 quality starts this season.
- Garrett heads into the matchup with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braxton Garrett vs. Phillies
- He will face a Phillies squad that is hitting .256 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).
- In 10 innings over two appearances against the Phillies this season, Garrett has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .286.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.