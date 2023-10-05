The Liberty Flames (4-0) square off against a fellow CUSA foe when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-4) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty ranks 26th in total defense this season (310.8 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 501.0 total yards per game. Sam Houston's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 219.5 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 69th with 361.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Liberty Sam Houston 501.0 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.5 (127th) 310.8 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (39th) 271.3 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 65.5 (125th) 229.8 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.0 (103rd) 5 (28th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (125th) 12 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (6th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 919 passing yards, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 268 yards (67.0 ypg) on 47 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 53 times for 323 yards (80.8 per game).

Treon Sibley's team-leading 288 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 16 targets) with two touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 65.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Elijah Smoot has a total of 106 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 476 yards (119.0 ypg) while completing 56.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

John Gentry has been handed the ball 45 times for a team-high 133 yards (33.3 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his 11 receptions this season are good for 123 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Zach Hrbacek has collected 43 yards (on 19 attempts).

Noah Smith's 156 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 17 receptions on 28 targets with one touchdown.

Ife Adeyi's seven catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 74 yards (18.5 ypg).

