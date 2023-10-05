Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin has a favorable matchup in Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 267.8 per game.

McLaurin has a team-high 212 yards receiving on 21 grabs (on 26 targets) with one TD this season, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Bears

McLaurin vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The pass defense of the Bears is allowing 267.8 yards per contest this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this year, the Bears have allowed 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.5 per game. That ranks 31st among NFL teams.

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

McLaurin has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this year.

McLaurin has received 18.6% of his team's 140 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He has 212 receiving yards on 26 targets to rank 46th in league play with 8.2 yards per target.

In one of four games this season, McLaurin has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

