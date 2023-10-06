Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Arlington County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Arlington County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Washington-Liberty High School at Marshall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorktown High School at McLean High School