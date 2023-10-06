If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Augusta County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Buffalo Gap High School at Wilson Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fishersville, VA

Fishersville, VA Conference: Shenandoah

Shenandoah How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Defiance High School at Stuarts Draft High School