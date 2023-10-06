High school football action in Bedford County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Staunton River High School at Lord Botetourt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Daleville, VA

Daleville, VA Conference: Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Jefferson Forest High School