Bristol County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

    • Bristol County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Tazewell High School at Virginia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Bristol, VA
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John Battle High School at Central High School - Wise

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Norton, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

