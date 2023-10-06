Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlottesville County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Charlottesville High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlottesville, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Goochland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goochland, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
St. Anne's Belfield School at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
