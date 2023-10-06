Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chesapeake County, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Deep Creek High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nansemond River High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grassfield High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at Oscar Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
