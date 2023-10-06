If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Falls Church County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • James City County
  • York County
  • Virginia Beach County

    • Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Washington-Liberty High School at Marshall High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Falls Church, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Falls Church High School at Mount Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Annandale High School at Justice High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Falls Church, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.