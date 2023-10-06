Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fauquier County, Virginia this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Millbrook High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bealeton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fauquier High School at John Handley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.