Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Franklin County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Franklin County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Surry County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dendron, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.