In Franklin County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

    • Franklin County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin High School at Surry County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dendron, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School at Franklin County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Rocky Mount, VA
    • Conference: Blue Ridge
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

