The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) meet a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

With 419.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS, Illinois has had to rely on its 72nd-ranked offense (390.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Nebraska's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 18.8 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 57th with 23.8 points surrendered per contest.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Illinois vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Illinois Nebraska 390.8 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (93rd) 419.4 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.6 (47th) 144 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (15th) 246.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.4 (128th) 11 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (67th) 5 (99th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (115th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,081 yards, completing 65% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 175 yards (35 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 243 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Isaiah Williams' team-leading 446 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 48 targets).

Pat Bryant has put up a 160-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 27 targets.

Casey Washington has hauled in 13 grabs for 122 yards, an average of 24.4 yards per game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 477 yards (95.4 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 270 yards (54 ypg) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has compiled 224 yards on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has racked up 193 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Marcus Washington has caught seven passes and compiled 137 receiving yards (27.4 per game).

Thomas Fidone II's 14 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

