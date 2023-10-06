Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pittsylvania County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Pittsylvania County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Pittsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
William Campbell High School at Chatham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chatham, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dan River High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Altavista, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
