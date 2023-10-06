This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Portsmouth County, Virginia. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Manor High School at Maury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Churchland High School at I. C. Norcom High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

