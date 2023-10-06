We have 2023 high school football action in Russell County, Virginia this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Rural Retreat High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lebanon, VA

Lebanon, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Twin Springs High School at Castlewood High School