The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) carry the fourth-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (5-0), with the No. 16 pass offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Louisville Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-6.5) 53.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Notre Dame has put together a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Louisville has won two games against the spread this year.

Notre Dame & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Louisville To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

