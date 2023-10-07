In the contest between the Old Dominion Monarchs and Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Monarchs to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+2.5) Over (57.5) Old Dominion 37, Southern Miss 28

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Monarchs.

So far this year, the Monarchs have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Old Dominion is a 3-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Monarchs' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

The average over/under for Old Dominion games this season is 5.5 less points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Eagles' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Golden Eagles are winless against the spread this year.

Southern Miss has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 2.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Golden Eagles' four games have gone over the point total.

Southern Miss games this season have posted an average total of 52, which is 5.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monarchs vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Miss 25.8 39 26.3 28.3 25 55 Old Dominion 24.8 28.8 24 22.3 26 38.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.