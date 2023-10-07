Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) take on the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 57.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|57.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|57.5
|-122
|+102
Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Southern Miss has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
