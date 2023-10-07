The Maine Black Bears should come out on top in their game against the Richmond Spiders at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Richmond vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-7.7) 46.5 Maine 27, Richmond 19

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Every Spiders game has gone over the point total this year.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Out of theBlack Bears' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Spiders vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 19.2 23.6 20.7 18 17 32 Maine 19 29.6 36.5 31 7.3 28.7

