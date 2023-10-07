The Week 6 college football lineup has lots in store, including fans watching from Virginia. Among those contests is the Virginia Tech Hokies taking on the Florida State Seminoles.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Armstrong Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Maine Black Bears at Richmond Spiders

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

TV Channel: ABC

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-24.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)

