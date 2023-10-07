The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will play their ACC-rival, the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hokies will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-23.5) 53.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-24) 52.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has covered once in three games with a spread this season.

Florida State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

