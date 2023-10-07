The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (4-0) are 23.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The over/under is 52.5 for the game.

Florida State sports the 48th-ranked defense this year (22.5 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with 43.3 points per game. Virginia Tech ranks 94th in the FBS with 24.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 24.2 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -23.5 -115 -105 52.5 -115 -105 -2500 +1100

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

The Hokies are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 363.3 yards per game in their past three games (-41-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 318.3 (62nd-ranked).

The Hokies are putting up 23.7 points per game in their past three games (-25-worst in college football), and conceding 26.7 per game (fifth-worst).

Virginia Tech is accumulating 192.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-42-worst in the nation), and conceding 149 (33rd).

The Hokies are 89th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (170.7), and -37-worst in rushing yards given up (169.3).

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech has hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Virginia Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Virginia Tech has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 618 yards (123.6 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 56.4% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 205 yards (41 ypg) on 62 carries with four touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 301 yards on 71 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 12 catches, totaling 132 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Da'Quan Felton has racked up 209 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jaylin Lane has caught 12 passes and compiled 188 receiving yards (37.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dae'Quan Wright has racked up 157 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) this season.

Antwaun Powell leads the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and 16 tackles.

Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech's tackle leader, has 42 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Keonta Jenkins has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has nine tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

