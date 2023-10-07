With the college football season entering Week 6, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the MVFC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Missouri State Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at South Dakota Coyotes 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Youngstown State Penguins 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Illinois State Redbirds 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Iowa Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

