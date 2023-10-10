Our computer model predicts the Liberty Flames will take down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-6) Under (56.5) Liberty 30, Jacksonville State 21

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Flames a 71.4% chance to win.

The Flames have covered the spread in every game this year.

In games they have played as 6-point favorites or more, Liberty has a perfect ATS record of 3-0.

Two Flames games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Liberty games this season.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gamecocks are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

One of the Gamecocks' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under in Jacksonville State games this season is 1.9 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Flames vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 36.2 18 29.3 19 46.5 16.5 Jacksonville State 30.5 17.5 29 5.7 32 29.3

