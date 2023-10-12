Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Richmond County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Armstrong High School at Atlee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- Conference: Capital
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Colonial Beach High School at Rappahannock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Warsaw, VA
- Conference: Northern Neck
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Wythe High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Norton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lloyd C. Bird High School at Huguenot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
