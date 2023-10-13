Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Alexandria County, Virginia this week.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
West Springfield High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria City High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park View High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
