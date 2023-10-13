Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Appomattox County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Appomattox County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Chatham High School at Appomattox County High School