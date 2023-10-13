Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Augusta County, Virginia this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverheads High School at Buffalo Gap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Swoope, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Memorial High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.