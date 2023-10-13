Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Bristol County, Virginia this week? We have the information here.

    • Bristol County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Virginia High School at Richlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Richlands, VA
    • Conference: Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at John Battle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Bristol, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

