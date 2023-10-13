Capitals vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - October 13
The injury report for the Washington Capitals (0-0-0) ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 13.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Capitals had 253 goals last season (3.1 per game), 20th in the league.
- Washington gave up 3.2 goals per game (261 in total), 18th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -8, they were 20th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Pittsburgh gave up 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.
Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-120)
|Capitals (+100)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.