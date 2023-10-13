Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caroline County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Caroline County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Caroline County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Colonel Richardson High School at Nandua High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Onley, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caroline High School at King George High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: King George, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
