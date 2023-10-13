Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Fairfax County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
W. T. Woodson High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakton High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reston, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria City High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Annandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Annandale, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
McLean High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Conference: District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.