Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Falls Church County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Justice High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manassas Park High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
