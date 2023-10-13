Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Fredericksburg County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

North Stafford High School at Stafford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Culpeper County High School at Chancellor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial Forge High School at Riverbend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Conference: Commonwealth

Commonwealth How to Stream: Watch Here

Courtland High School at James Monroe High School