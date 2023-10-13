Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Loudoun County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Loudoun County High School at Broad Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School - Ashburn at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Briar Woods High School at Potomac Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Potomac Falls, VA

Potomac Falls, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity Reed High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: South Riding, VA

South Riding, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Park View High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscarora High School at Rock Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Ashburn, VA

Ashburn, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodgrove High School at John Champe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Aldie, VA

Aldie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Virginia Academy at Loudoun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stone Bridge High School