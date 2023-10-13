Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Montgomery County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Auburn High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Elliston, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pulaski County High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
