Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in New Kent County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
New Kent County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
York High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
