Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Norfolk Christian High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frank W. Cox High School at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Tallwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempsville High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
