How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 13
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's NCAA Women's Soccer slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is Idaho State taking on Portland State on ESPN+.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Appalachian State vs Old Dominion
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Texas State vs James Madison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Texas A&M-CC vs Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Houston Christian vs SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Incarnate Word vs Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Portland State vs Idaho State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Sacramento State vs Weber State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Utah vs UCLA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
