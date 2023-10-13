Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wythe County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Wythe County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Wythe County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Auburn High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rural Retreat High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- Conference: Hogoheegee
- How to Stream: Watch Here
