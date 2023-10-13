Support your favorite local high school football team in Wythe County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Wythe County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Auburn High School at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 13

6:55 PM ET on October 13 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA Conference: Mountain Empire

Mountain Empire How to Stream: Watch Here

Rural Retreat High School at Chilhowie High School