In the matchup between the Monmouth Hawks and Hampton Pirates on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Hawks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Monmouth (-7.5) 59.7 Monmouth 34, Hampton 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

In Pirates games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks won three games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Hawks games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Monmouth 32.4 29.0 40.0 26.0 27.3 31.0 Hampton 30.2 28.0 25.0 30.5 31.0 14.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.