Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17 ranking) will take on Sebastian Korda (No. 26) in the semifinals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 14.

Hurkacz and Korda both have -110 odds to win, setting this Semifinal match as even odds.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 52.4% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Sebastian Korda -110 Odds to Win Match -110 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +275 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Hurkacz advanced past Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Korda was victorious 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 versus Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Hurkacz has played 31.7 games per match (28.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Hurkacz has played 30.4 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.3% of them.

Korda is averaging 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Korda has played 41 matches and averaged 26.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Hurkacz and Korda have split 1-1. Korda took their most recent battle on January 21, 2023, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6.

Hurkacz and Korda have played seven total sets, with Hurkacz claiming four of them and Korda three.

Hurkacz has bettered Korda in 35 of 64 total games between them, good for a 54.7% win rate.

Hurkacz and Korda have squared off two times, averaging 32.0 games and 3.5 sets per match.

