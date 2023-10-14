Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the James Madison Dukes and Georgia Southern Eagles match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Dukes. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-5.5) Toss Up (59.5) James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Dukes have covered the spread three times in five games.

James Madison is winless against the spread when it has played as 5.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Dukes have played five games this year and three of them have hit the over.

James Madison games this season have posted an average total of 48.1, which is 11.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles' ATS record is 3-1-0 this year.

Georgia Southern is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

In Eagles four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average point total for Georgia Southern this season is 4.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Dukes vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.2 22.6 34.5 13 32.3 29 Georgia Southern 35 20.2 40.3 21 27 19

