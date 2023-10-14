The James Madison Dukes (5-0) host a Sun Belt clash against the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison is averaging 402 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. On defense, the Dukes rank 49th, surrendering 349.8 yards per contest. With 35 points per game on offense, Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 36th, surrendering 20.2 points per contest.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

How to Watch Week 7 Games

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia Southern 402 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.6 (55th) 349.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (32nd) 160.4 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.6 (93rd) 241.6 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (9th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 1,173 yards passing for James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 108 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 365 rushing yards on 73 carries. He's also added 13 catches for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 209 yards on 43 attempts, scoring three times.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 16 receptions for 373 yards (74.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Zach Horton has been the target of 11 passes and racked up six catches for 143 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin leads Georgia Southern with 1,611 yards on 166-of-238 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

OJ Arnold has rushed for 269 yards on 36 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Jalen White has run for 261 yards across 45 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 414 receiving yards (82.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 catches on 55 targets with three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 36 passes and compiled 371 receiving yards (74.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dalen Cobb has racked up 221 reciving yards (44.2 ypg) this season.

