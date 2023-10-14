The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a Big Ten showdown.

Michigan ranks 51st in total offense this year (414.8 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking third-best in the FBS with 414.8 yards allowed per game. Indiana's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 20.8 points per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 65th with 24.4 points allowed per contest.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Michigan Indiana 414.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.2 (123rd) 233.3 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.2 (36th) 185.2 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.2 (115th) 229.7 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (77th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (97th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,290 yards (215 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 77.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 133 rushing yards on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 494 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 51 times for 177 yards (29.5 per game) while also racking up 128 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 382 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 29 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put together a 342-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets.

Colston Loveland's 16 grabs have yielded 205 yards and one touchdown.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has recored 862 passing yards, or 172.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 49 times for 212 yards (42.4 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Christian Turner has racked up 177 yards (on 40 carries) with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper's 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 13 catches on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has put up a 208-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 23 targets.

Omar Cooper Jr. has racked up 144 reciving yards (28.8 ypg) this season.

